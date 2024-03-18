Bangkok [Thailand], March 18 (ANI): Thailand's culture ministry announced that over 4 million devotees paid homage to Buddha's holy relics during the entire exposition held in Thailand.

"More than 4 million devotees paid obeisance to holy relics in the entire Thailand exposition," the culture ministry stated.

Earlier today, thousands of devotees paid respects to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples on Monday in Krabi, Thailand.

The holy relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples are currently enshrined in Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Tashi Gyalson and a delegation from the Ministry of Culture also paid respects to the holy relics of Lord Buddha and offered 'sanghadaan' to venerable monks.

"Chairman @tashi_gyalson & delegation from @MinOfCultureGoI paid respects to the holy relics of Lord Buddha & his two disciples currently enshrined in Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi Thailand and offered 'sanghadaan' to venerable monks," the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

On the third day of the exposition, thousands of devotees visited Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol to offer prayers.

"On the third day of the exposition, thousands of devotees are visiting Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi to offer prayers to the holy relics of #LordBuddha and his two disciples, which have been brought from India," another post stated.

Earlier this month, devotees paid homage to the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand.

"Over two hundred thousand devotees pay homage today to the holy relics from India at Wat Maha Wanaram in Ubon Ratchathani.

Tomorrow is the last day of exposition at Ubon Ratchathani before the holy relics travel to Krabi," the Indian embassy in Thailand said in a post on X.

Before this, the sacred relics were in the city of Chiang Mai, where thousands of devotees gathered to pay homage.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Thailand appreciated the continuous support of Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his government during the ongoing exposition and said that this would further deepen ties between the people of the two nations.

The relics, which are on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand, were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace grounds during its stay in Bangkok.

After the exposition in the cities of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Ubon Ratchathani from March 9-13, the relics will travel to Krabi.

This will be followed by an exhibition in Krabi from March 14-18.

The holy relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to their respective homes, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand. (ANI)

