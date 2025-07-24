Bangkok [Thailand], July 24 (ANI): Thailand on Thursday announced that it is closing all its border points with Cambodia after at least three people have been injured in a "targetted attack on civilians" by rockets of Cambodian forces that struck its border area of the two countries, the Royal Thai Army said on Thursday.

The development marked an escalation of long-standing dispute between the neighbouring countries.

Deputy Defence Minister has confirmed combat and granted full operational authority to the military, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand said in a social media post.

Nikorndej Plangkur, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the announcement addressing a press conference here.

Local media early today reported heavy fighting had broke out this morning near the disputed Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province, as Cambodian forces launched an attack, firing RPGs and artillery shells over the Thai border. Thai forces responded according to the Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan, which is designed to address border incidents.

At 8.20 am Cambodia opened fire toward the Moo Pa Thailand military base, about 200 metres east of the Ta Muen Thom ruins, the 2nd Army Region said on its Facebook page as reported by the Bangkok Post. The Thai military said it has deployed six F-16 fighter jets to the Kap Choeng district in Surin province - an area near the border of the two countries.

According to a report in The Nation, two Thai soldiers have been injured from supporting fire in the area around Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province. The areas affected by the clashes include Ta Muen Thom Temple, Ta Kwai Temple, Chong Bok, Preah Vihear, Chong An Ma, and Chong Chom.

The attacks came a day after a landmine explosion injured five Thai soldiers, one of whom lost a leg, near the Chong An Ma border crossing in Ubon Ratchathani province. The Thai army said the mines were recently planted by Cambodia.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that Thai forces launched attacks on Cambodian military positions at the Ta Mone Thom and Ta Krabey temples in Oddar Meanchey province and expanded their assault to the Mom Bei area.

"Cambodia has always adhered to resolving issues peacefully, but in this case, we have no choice but to respond with force against this armed invasion," he said, via social media as reported by the PhnomPenhPost.

Meanwhile, Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence issued a statement accusing Thailand of deploying an excessive number of troops, using heavy weapons and carrying out air strikes in an attempt to forcibly seize Cambodian territory.

Yesterday Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Region Army, which is responsible for the Northeast, ordered the border sealed and the temple ruins in Surin closed. The orders took effect on Thursday morning according to the Bangkok Post.

Also yesterday, the Thai government expelled the Cambodian ambassador, Hun Saroeun, while recalling the Thai envoy from Phnom Penh, the publication reported.

Villagers in the area on the Thai side of the border have been ordered to evacuate the area.

Last month, Cambodia's former Prime Minister and present President of the Senate, Hun Sen leaked a conversation with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra about the disputed border. following this, Shinawatra was suspended as prime minister by the constitutional court in Thailand.

The long-running border disputes between Thailand and Cambodia date back over a century, when France, which occupied Cambodia until 1953, first mapped the land border. Cambodia has cited that map to support its territorial claims, while Thailand rejects it as inaccurate. (ANI)

