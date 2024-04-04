New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): An Indian national on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conducting Operation Indravati in Haiti.

Earlier this month, India launched Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic during the political crisis.

"Thanks to the Indian government and Modi ji for the evacuation...special thanks to the Indian consulate in Haiti...," Firoz Valakettil from Kerala said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X, stating, "Modi ki Guarantee continues to deliver. #OperationIndravati ongoing in Haiti. Hear what Firoz Valakettil from Kerala has to say."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1775918561820868756?s=20

As part of the ongoing operation, 12 Indians were evacuated last month.

Taking to his official X handle, Jaishankar posted, "12 Indians evacuated today. Fully committed to the security and well-being of our nationals abroad. Thank the Government of the Dominican Republic for their support."

Earlier this week, EAM Jaishankar assured safe return home for Indian citizens worldwide and recalled how India's foreign policy was at the forefront for the evacuation of Indian nationals under Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from the violence-hit Haiti and Operation Ganga in Ukraine.

"Now, in Haiti, around 25-30 people were there, their safety is also important, every life matters, and for that, a system has to be made...Preparations has to be done. In the past 10 years, we built a system, and in case someone gets stuck abroad, there's a fund and we tries to help them as soon as possible."

"Also, If we plan to go there, we see how we can altogether coordinate between us, defence ministry, our navy, and air force," he added.

Amid violence and looting in the impoverished Caribbean nation, a control room and an emergency helpline number were opened to evacuate distressed Indian nationals from Haiti.

Haiti has been under a state of emergency after some armed groups attacked the country's largest prison in Port-au-Prince earlier this month, killing and injuring police and prison staff and enabling some 3,500 inmates to escape, according to CNN.

A leader of one of these armed groups, Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier, took credit for the prison break, saying it was part of a plan to overthrow acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry's government.

The armed groups now control 80 per cent of Haiti's capital, according to United Nations estimates, while continuing to fight for the rest.

While Henry was out of the country, gangs laid siege to the country's main airport to prevent his return. (ANI)

