Jerusalem, Mar 19 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he remains determined to carry out a Rafah ground offensive, despite US President Joe Biden's misgivings.

Earlier, Qatari officials said they were “cautiously optimistic” after talks with Israel's intelligence chief in Doha aimed at trying to reach a cease-fire, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday at a news conference, stressing that an Israeli ground operation in Rafah would set back any talks.

Meanwhile, incoming Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa laid out wide-ranging plans for a revitalized Palestinian Authority and an independent trust fund to oversee Gaza's reconstruction in a mission statement acquired Tuesday by The Associated Press. But the plans face major obstacles, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition to any return of the PA to Gaza.

Fighting in the enclave has left at least 31,819 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead. A United Nations food agency warned that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza.

Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people in the surprise October 7 attack out of Gaza that triggered the war, and and abducted another 250 people. Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 people hostage, as well as the remains of 30 others.

UNRWA HEAD SAYS ISRAEL BARRED HIS ENTRY INTO GAZA

JERUSALEM — The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israel singled him out by refusing his entry into the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, UNRWA commissioner Philippe Lazzarini challenged Israel's claim that he was barred entry due to mistakes on his entry application.

Lazzarini, who has been to Gaza numerous times, says he was the only member of his delegation to be blocked by the Israeli defense body COGAT from entering on Monday.

“I hear COGAT saying that ... did not fill the right form, that was the public explanation, but be re-assured that all members of my delegation were authorized to enter except the commissioner-general,” he said.

Israel has repeatedly accused UNRWA, the largest aid organiation in Gaza, of providing cover for Hamas and has also alleged at least 12 UNRWA workers participated in the October 7 attack.

COGAT did not respond to a request for comment.

NETANYAHU SAYS NO ALTERNATIVE TO RAFAH GROUND INVASION

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he remains determined to carry out a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite the misgivings of US President Joe Biden.

Netanyahu told a parliamentary committee Tuesday that he would wait to hear proposals from the US “out of respect to the president” about ways to protect the civilian population in Rafah before ordering the operation.

But he said he does not see any alternative to a ground offensive if Israel is to carry out its goal of destroying the Hamas militant group's remaining battalions in Rafah.

“We have a debate with the Americans over the need to enter Rafah, not over the need to eliminate Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “We are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah, and there is no way to do this without a ground incursion.”

Israel says that Rafah, located on the Egyptian border, is Hamas' last major stronghold in Gaza. An estimated 1.5 million Palestinians, over half of Gaza's population, are now huddled in Rafah after fleeing fighting elsewhere in the territory.

US officials say they will not support a Rafah operation without the Israelis presenting a credible plan to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians. Israel has yet to present such a plan, according to White House officials.

On Monday, Netanyahu agreed to send a team of Israeli officials to Washington to discuss a prospective Rafah operation with the US. The decision took place during Netanyahu and Biden's first conversation in over a month.

GAZA AID RESTRICTIONS COULD AMOUNT TO WAR CRIME, UN HUMAN RIGHTS CHIEF SAYS

GENEVA —The UN human rights chief says Israel's restrictions on aid entering Gaza and its conduct of war against Hamas could amount to use of starvation as a “method of war, which is a war crime.”

Volker Türk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, made the comments in a statement from his office a day after the world community's authority on food crises said famine was “imminent” in war-battered northern Gaza in particular.

“The projected imminent famine in Gaza can and must be prevented,” Türk said. He said law and order was breaking down, and people were forced to “coping strategies” in the midst of a lack of food.

“The extent of Israel's continued restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime,” he said.

He said “the clock is ticking” and called on everyone in the international community — “especially those with influence” — to insist that Israel facilitate the unimpeded entry of aid into Gaza to avert the risk of famine.

Türk reiterated his calls for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of Israeli hostages still in Gaza.

In a statement, Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva shot back, saying it had “sounded alarm bells for years on Hamas, its diversion of aid, and its use of the Palestinian people as human shields.”

It said that had been “ignored” by Türk, “who seeks once again to blame Israel for the situation and completely absolve the responsibility of the UN and Hamas.”

“Despite the rockets, the holding of our hostages, the acts of pure evil on October 7, Israel is committed to facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israel is at war with Hamas, not the Palestinian people.

“Israel is doing everything it can to flood Gaza with aid, including by land air and sea,” the Israeli mission added. “The UN must also step up.” (AP)

