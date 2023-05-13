Islamabad [Pakistan], May 13 (ANI): At least four workers were killed due to the spread of hazardous gas in an oil well in Multan City of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in an oil well at Bahawalpur Road in Multan of Punjab province.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Four Farmers Killed, Five Injured Over Poppy Field Dispute in Badakhshan.

According to ARY News, the four workers died due to toxic gas spreading when the well of a private oil mill on Bahawalpur Road was being cleaned.

Rescue officials said that a person who went down to clean the well became unconscious. In order to rescue the unconscious person, the others went down to the well but all four fell unconscious and lost their lives due to toxic gas.

Also Read | Imran Khan, Former Pakistan PM, Back at His Lahore Residence After Securing Bail in Several Cases (Watch Video).

The four workers' bodies were removed and sent to the hospital, and the police began their investigation by filing a report on the occurrence.

The investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)