Peshawar, Jul 23 (PTI) The tribes in Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday signed a peace agreement for a year in a tribal council, an official said.

The tribal leaders in Kurram district came to terms on an eight-month peace agreement in March after violence stemming from decades-old land disputes had claimed at least 130 lives in the fragile district, with multiple efforts to establish peace between tribes.

A ceasefire agreement was reached following months of conflict in January.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan, who chaired the jirga, told the media that the efforts of the administration, security forces, police and tribal leaders brought positive results after a long law and order situation in the district.

“A peace agreement was signed between the local tribes of Lower Kurram and Sadda for a year,” he said.

The jirga was held between the prominent tribal chiefs of the Ahle Sunnat and Tori Bangash tribes, including the participation of the additional deputy commissioner, officers of the security forces and police, and the assistant commissioners.

The deputy commissioner said the tribal elders inked the agreement in the light of the Kohat agreement, adding all conditions of that agreement were to be considered.

Khan said the tribal leaders declared the move a “milestone for regional stability” and hoped for progress and long-standing peace.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the establishment of peace in Kurram district was possible only with the cooperation of regional elders and the immense sacrifices of the security forces for peace in the region were highly commendable.

He added that more steps would be taken for peace.

At least 10,000 personnel of the army, police and other agencies performed security duty during Muharram in Kohat division, with the restive Kurram district handed over to the army due to a slew of sectarian killings in the past.

