Ottawa [Canada], June 8 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday vowed to combat Islamophobia in the country following a "targeted attack" on a Muslim family in London, Ontario, which led to death of three adults and one teen.

Trudeau expressed grief over the incident and condemned the "hateful and heinous" act.

"I spoke on the phone this evening with @LdnOntMayor and @NTahir2015 about the hateful and heinous attack that took place in London, Ontario yesterday. I let them know we'll continue to use every tool we have to combat Islamophobia -- and we'll be here for those who are grieving," Trudeau tweeted.

The targeted attack on the Muslim family took place in London, Ontario on Sunday.

A 20-year-old man was charged on Monday with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in a hit and run case, police believe it was a targeted attack on a Muslim family of five, reported CBC.

Terrorism charges are also possible against 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, said Deputy Inspector Paul Waight. Veltman appeared in court via video link on Monday afternoon, reported CBC.

Veltman was arrested a short distance away from the scene of the crash, at Oxford Street West and Cherryhill Boulevard, near Cherryhill Mall. He was wearing a vest that appeared to be similar to body armour, Waight said.

"There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act and that the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith," said Waight.

Post-mortems are scheduled for Tuesday at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto. (ANI)

