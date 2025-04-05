Washington, Apr 5 (AP) President Donald Trump's administration has decided not to cover expensive, high-demand obesity treatments under the federal government's Medicare program.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said late Friday that it would not cover the medications under Medicare's Part D prescription drug coverage. Medicare covers health care expenses mainly for people age 65 and older.

Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, proposed a rule in late November after Trump won re-election that would have extended coverage of drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy. The rule was not expected to be finalized until Trump took office.

Medicare does pay for drugs like Wegovy for patients who have heart disease and need to reduce their risk of future heart attacks, strokes and other serious problems.

Trump returned to office in January. The Senate confirmed Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Thursday. (AP)

