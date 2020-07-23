Washington [United States], July 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump advocated for the importance of wearing masks to combat the spread of the lethal virus during the coronavirus White House briefing on Wednesday evening.

He appeared for a second time without his health experts and said, "I believe in it," said Trump, pulling a navy mask out of his pocket. "I have it," the New York Post reported.

"I think you want to travel with a mask. There are instances where you really can use it. I would believe it would be a good thing," he said further.

For the second time in a row, he also encouraged younger American citizens to avoid 'packed bars'. "

The president began his nightly briefings on Tuesday after a months-long hiatus.

Trump also announced that his administration would pour additional resources into combating infections in nursing homes, including an additional $5 billion to help support new and enhanced testing for the virus.

The United States is the worst-hit country in this ongoing pandemic. According to the Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre, there are nearly 4 million active COVID-19 cases in the country with over 100,000 deaths. (ANI)

