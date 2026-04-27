Washington DC [US], April 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday described the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect as a "radicalised" and "sick" individual, while lauding the swift and professional response of the United States Secret Service in containing the attack.

Speaking to CBS News, Trump said he had reviewed the suspect's manifesto, which indicated a shift in beliefs and signs of instability. "I read a manifesto... he's radicalised. He was a Christian believer, and then he became an anti-Christian... His family was very concerned. He was probably a pretty sick guy," Trump said, adding that the suspect's relatives had reportedly alerted law enforcement earlier.

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The incident occurred during the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC on Saturday evening, where the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly breached security and fired shots before being subdued by security personnel.

Authorities confirmed that the President, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated, though a security officer sustained injuries.

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Trump recounted the tense moments as agents moved him to safety. "When they said, 'Drop down,' that meant trouble... I listened to what they said... 'Sir, please drop down,'" he said, explaining how he initially walked towards safety before complying fully with instructions. "I was about halfway there when they said, 'Please go down to the floor,' so I dropped to the floor. So did the First Lady," he added.

The President acknowledged that he initially tried to assess the situation, which may have delayed the evacuation. "It was a little bit me. I wanted to see what was happening... I said, 'Wait a minute... lemme see,'" he said, before realising the seriousness of the threat.

Trump also described the suspect's rapid movement during the attack. "His speed was rather incredible... he was like a blur," he said, adding that the swift reaction by security personnel prevented further escalation. "I'm a big fan of the people of law enforcement...As soon as they saw that, you could see them draw their guns... they were so professional... and then they took him down immediately."

Praising the Secret Service, Trump said, "Those guys did a really good job," crediting them for their quick response and professionalism in neutralising the suspect.

He also revealed that he wanted the event to continue despite the disruption. "I wanted to get back in. I really did," Trump said.

According to US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, preliminary findings suggest the suspect may have been targeting members of the Trump administration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)