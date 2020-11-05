Washington DC [US], November 5 (ANI): The campaign of US President Donald Trump will "immediately" request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, citing ''irregularities'' in several state counties while raising doubts about the validity of the results.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading Trump by 0.6 percent in Wisconsin after 99 percent of votes were counted, however, Wisconsin officials are still counting votes, CNN reported.

"Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor-thin race as we always knew that it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement.

As per CNN, in Wisconsin, a presidential candidate can request votes recount if the margin is less than 1 percent.

The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Biden is ahead of Trump in Electoral College votes, having 227 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213.

Some 239 million people were eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted, delaying the election results. (ANI)

