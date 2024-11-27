Washington, Nov 27 (PTI) President-elect Donald Trump has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with President Joe Biden's White House on the next phase of his transition so that the new administration and its team are ready from day one, the incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles has said.

Unlike in the past, the transition team will not use government buildings or technology provided by the General Services Administration (GSA) and will operate as a self-sufficient organisation. It will also raise funds for the transition expenses, Wiles said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Blue Origin Forced To Remove Astronaut Emily Calandrelli's Space Video Amid Sexist and Misogynistic Backlash.

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025.

"After completing the selection process of his incoming Cabinet, President-elect Trump is entering the next phase of his administration's transition by executing a Memorandum of Understanding with President Joe Biden's White House," Wiles said.

Also Read | Bangladesh: Lawyer Killed in Chittagong After Clashes Over Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Arrest, Muhammad Yunus Orders Probe.

"This engagement allows our intended Cabinet nominees to begin critical preparations, including the deployment of landing teams to every department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power," she said.

According to the MoU, the transition will not utilise taxpayers' funding for costs related to it, which is consistent with Trump's commitment to save taxpayers' hard-earned money.

It will not use government buildings or technology provided by the GSA and will operate as a self-sufficient organisation. This organisational autonomy means a streamlined process that guarantees the Trump administration is ready from day one. The transition already has existing security and information protections built in, which means it will not require additional government and bureaucratic oversight, the MoU stated.

"The transition has an existing Ethics Plan for those involved, which will meet the requirements for personnel to seamlessly move into the Trump Administration. Pursuant to the Transition Enhancement Act, that Ethics Plan will be posted to the website of the General Services Administration website.

"The Transition landing teams will quickly integrate directly into federal agencies and departments with access to documents and policy sharing. Per the agreement, the Transition will disclose the landing team members to the Biden Administration," it added.

"The agreement dictates that the Trump-Vance Transition will utilise private funding, again, providing cost savings to American taxpayers. Donors to the Transition will be disclosed to the public. Consistent with Transition policy already in place, the Transition will not accept foreign donations," the Trump team said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)