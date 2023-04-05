Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): United States former President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday will "obviously" catch the news but not current leader Joe Biden's "focus", the White House said.

While responding to a question over Trump's arraignment, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "So first, I have to say this, it's an ongoing case, so we're just not going to comment on the case specifically itself...Look, the president's going to focus on the American people like he does every day. This is not something that is a focus for him. He is going to focus on things like making sure we continue to lower prices for the American people."

"Of course, this is playing out on many of the networks here on a daily basis for hours and hours, so obviously, he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on the news of the day, but this is not his focus for today," she said.

Biden is set to meet with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology this afternoon for a conversation on artificial intelligence as former President Trump's arraignment takes place in Manhattan, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges against him in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him at the court, reported CNN citing sources.

Trump faces criminal charges for his alleged role in a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign to conceal an alleged affair that he has constantly denied.

Earlier, he surrendered to authorities at a court in Lower Manhattan ahead of his arraignment.

As he arrived at the Lower Manhattan court, Trump posted a cryptic post that the experience is "SURREAL," adding, "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America."

According to CNN, Trump is expected to be fingerprinted as part of the arrest, though it's still unclear whether his mugshot will be taken. He will next be brought to a courtroom, where he will be arraigned -- an appearance that is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history.

Donald Trump arrived at New York's La Guardia Airport on Monday, ahead of his expected arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse, reported CNN. Alina Habba, who represents Trump in several civil matters, after meeting him in New York, said, "He's in good spirits. Honestly, he's as he normally would be. He's ready to go in and do what he needs to do."

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination for next year's presidential race, has denied any wrongdoing and called the probe and the indictment a partisan attack. Bragg is a Democrat. A team of Secret Service agents accompanied by New York Police Department officials toured the courthouse and its entrances on Friday, apparently mapping the former president's transit through it.

The FBI is warning local and state police agencies around the country about concerns related to a possible indictment of Trump, and even New York City officials plan to close key streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure, reported ABC News. (ANI)

