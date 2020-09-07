Istanbul, Sep 7 (AP) A Turkish court on Monday sentenced an Islamic State militant to life in prison over the New Year's Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead in 2017.

Albulkadir Masharipov of Uzbekistan was charged with membership in a terror group, murder and attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, among other charges. The court in Istanbul sentenced him to 40 separate life sentences.

Also Read | Indian Army Returns 13 Yaks, 4 Calves to China After They Crossed LAC and Entered Arunachal Pradesh.

Early on January 1, an assailant shot his way into Istanbul's Reina nightclub where hundreds were partying to celebrate the New Year.

The assailant escaped from the scene and the Islamic State group later claimed the massacre.

Also Read | In COVID-19 Pandemic, Nigerian Teacher Basirat Olamide Ajayi Can 'Teach the Whole World'.

Seventy-nine people were wounded. Several revelers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack. Most of the dead were foreigners. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)