Ankara [Turkey], May 1 (ANI): Turkey neutralized the Daesh/Islamic State terrorist organization leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday (local time), Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish President said that their national intelligence organisation has been following the Daesh "so-called" leader, who has a code name Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, for a long time, Erdogan aid in a live interview on Turkish broadcaster TRT Turk.

"This is the first time I am telling this here. This person was neutralized in an operation carried out by the MIT yesterday," Erdogan added.

He further stated that Turkey will continue their struggle with terrorist organisations without any discrimination.

According to Anadolu Agency, in 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

In an interview, Turkey's President also stated that racism, Islamophobia, and discrimination are spreading in the West "like cancer cells," adding: "Western countries have not yet demonstrated efforts for confronting this threat."

Hate speech and attacks targeting Muslims and mosques abroad are also increasing, he stressed, reported Anadolu Agency.

"Vile acts by racist groups, such as arson against mosques and tearing up the holy Quran, have also increased ... We take every step to ensure the safety of life and property of our citizens," Erdogan said.

Recent months have seen several acts of Quran burning, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups in northern Europe and Nordic countries. (ANI)

