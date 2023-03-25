Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and even called him to end the war with Ukraine "through negotiations" in a phone call. Erdogan also thanked Putin for his "positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative", even though Russia agreed to prolong the participation in the UN-backed deal for 60 days, and not 120. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Announces Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Thanks Vladimir Putin

