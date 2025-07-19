Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): Two earthquakes jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The latest earthquake was of 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

As per the NCS, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 19/07/2025 02:11:14 IST, Lat: 36.28 N, Long: 71.26 E, Depth: 125 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale shook Afghanistan on Saturday, as per NCS.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 19/07/2025 01:26:19 IST, Lat: 36.48 N, Long: 70.85 E, Depth: 190 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Afghanistan late Friday night, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 18/07/2025 21:37:01 IST, Lat: 37.17 N, Long: 71.30 E, Depth: 125 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on July 17, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted the region.

Sharing its details on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 17/07/2025 11:52:04 IST, Lat: 36.16 N, Long: 69.01 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. Its location on several active fault lines along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it a seismically active region. These plates meet and collide, causing frequent seismic activity.

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and underdevelopment and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted. (ANI)

