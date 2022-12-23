Paris [France], December 23 (ANI): Two persons were killed and four others injured in a shooting incident in Paris, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Friday.

The broadcaster said that a man in his 60s who opened fire on a street in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital has been apprehended.

Also Read | Gujarat Police Ordered to Arrest All Those Involved in Illegal Migration to America After Man Died While Trying To Scale US-Mexico Wall.

"An investigation has been opened into the counts of murder, intentional homicide and aggravated violence," the Paris prosecutor's office told BFMTV. "A 69-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody," said the prosecution.

Paris police said that an intervention is underway in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.

Also Read | Paris Shooting Video: Multiple People Wounded After Gunman Opens Fire, Suspected Shooter Arrested.

"Paris10 rue d'Enghien, police intervention in progress. A person arrested. Avoid the area and let the emergency services intervene," Paris Police Prefecture tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)