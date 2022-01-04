Tunis [Tunisia], January 4 (ANI/Sputnik): A military helicopter crashed in northern Tunisia on Monday afternoon, killing both pilots, the African country's Defense Ministry said.

"The accident resulted in the death of the pilot, Capt. Al-Bashir Al-Saeedani, and his assistant, Capt. Wathiq Nasr," a statement read.

Also Read | Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Reham Khan Narrowly Escapes Gun Attack in Islamabad.

The ministry said the helicopter went down in the northernmost Bizerte province during a routine mission. It extended condolences to the bereaved families. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)