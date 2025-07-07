Peshawar, Jul 7 (PTI) Two terrorists were on Monday gunned down in an operation by the security forces conducted with the cooperation of local residents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, local police said.

Terrorists' hideouts were completely destroyed during the operation that was conducted in the Umar Khel area of Tank district, bordering Afghanistan.

The operation was launched on intelligence-based reports about the presence of militants in the rugged terrain of Umar Khel, police said, adding, the security forces seized weapons and explosives from the possession of the two slain terrorists.

