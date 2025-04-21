Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 21 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with follow-up by from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council and the Board of Trustees of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has witnessed the signing of an agreement to build Sheikh Zayed Mosque and a cultural centre in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, was also present on the occasion.

The joint agreement between the two countries was inked between the UAE Aid Agency and the Ministry of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation, Chad.

The agreement was signed by Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, and Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning, and International Cooperation of Chad.

According to the agreement, the Sheikh Zayed Mosque will be built on an area of 5,000 square meters and will accommodate 10,000 worshippers -- 5,000 inside the mosque and 5,000 in the courtyard and surrounding area. The facility will also include a public library and a religious school for teaching the Holy Qur'an and Islamic studies.

The Cultural Centre will be built on a dedicated area of 2,000 square metres. It will include 16 classrooms, administrative offices, multi-purpose halls for lectures, workshops and cultural activities, and a library. The Centre will organise Iftaar meals, distribute sacrificial meat during Eid, offer training courses, and host joint Emirati-Chadian national events.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan stated, "The UAE continues to push its civilisational and humanitarian mission, founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and reinforced by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This mission emphasises the importance of international cooperation in development, reconstruction, and humanitarian aid, as well as enhancing cultural exchange between peoples and nations around the world -- through establishing houses of worship and cultural centres regardless of race, colour, religion, belief, or geographic location."

"The UAE has always been a pioneer in humanitarian, developmental, and charitable work, building bridges of culture, knowledge, and civilisational communication, and strengthening bilateral relations with various countries for the betterment of humanity. These efforts align with global priorities in advancing progress and prosperity and improving quality of life," he added.

For his part, Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri emphasised the national and global responsibility of the UAE Aid Agency in implementing development projects and initiatives, providing vital assistance, improving living conditions, and creating tangible and sustainable positive impact across regions and continents.

He stressed that these responsibilities included the construction of mosques and cultural centres, early recovery and stabilisation programs after disasters and rapid humanitarian interventions.

Tahir Hamid Nguilin expressed deep gratitude and appreciation of the Government and people of Chad to the leadership, government, and people of the UAE for their humanitarian, developmental and charitable efforts in Chad, including the construction of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Cultural Centre in N'Djamena.

He noted that these are not only iconic landmarks of worship and culture but also strong symbols of human connection and rich civilisational exchange, which promote joint action in various fields, particularly in enhancing spiritual values and fostering intercultural dialogue. (ANI/WAM)

