Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Park Jin, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, the ongoing developments in the Middle East region and the efforts to protect all civilians.

In a telephone conversation, the two top diplomats reviewed the regional and international efforts towards de-escalation and ensuring the sustainable and safe delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians. They also explored ways to end extremism, tension, and escalating violence in the Middle East region.

The two ministers affirmed the importance of prioritising the protection of lives and civilians from the fallout of the crisis, and the need to find political solutions to de-escalate the situation and boost the humanitarian response to ensure the needs of civilians are met.

Sheikh Abdullah and Park Jin also discussed a number of topics related to the strategic relations between their countries. (ANI/WAM)

