Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 29 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has significantly advanced its infrastructure sector during 2024 by launching a series of vital projects designed to meet the nation's economic growth objectives and promoting development across various industries.

Key achievements include the historic start of commercial operations for Unit 4 at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, marking its full delivery. The Barakah Plant is now generating 40TWh of electricity per year, providing up to 25 percent of the UAE's electricity, clean and carbon-free.

The Executive Committee of the Initiatives of the President of the UAE has approved a major infrastructure package, which includes the construction of nine new dams, the expansion of two existing ones, and the development of various embankment barriers. These measures will enhance infrastructure resilience to cope with climate change and increase water reserves by collecting rainwater and floodwaters with a storage capacity of up to 8 million cubic metres.

The projects will be completed within 19 months and will also include the construction of nine water canals, totalling approximately 9 kilometres.

In Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre announced the Executive Council's approval of 144 projects across the emirate with a total budget of around AED66 billion. These projects will span various sectors, including housing and quality of life, education and human capital, tourism, and natural resources.

Among the key projects, the Integrated Transport Centre unveiled the 25-km median islands project, designed to accommodate 8,000-10,000 vehicles per hour in each direction.

Other projects include traffic enhancements on Musaffah Road (E30), Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20), and the construction of new bridges on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22) and 79th Street in Mohamed bin Zayed City.

In Dubai, major projects were announced. The new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world's largest airport upon completion, with a cost of AED128 billion and a capacity to handle 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo annually. The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates and feature five parallel runways alongside the introduction of new aviation technologies.

The second project, "Tasreef" initiative, aims to develop Dubai's rainwater drainage network at a cost of AED30 billion, increasing capacity by 700%. The third project involves expanding the Dubai Exhibition Centre to double the number of major events hosted annually from 300 to over 600 by 2033. Additionally, Dubai opened a key two-lane bridge spanning 1,000 metres, connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Street, reducing travel time from 15 minutes to 3 minutes.

Sharjah also advanced its green initiatives by launching two irrigation projects for landscaping, including upgrading the Al Al Qarain pumping station and building a new pump station in Al-Budaiya area. The Roads and Transport Authority also completed infrastructure works in the Al Sajaah Industrial Area, with a network of main roads spanning 9.5 km.

In Ajman, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) opened two energy distribution stations--Hamidiya Station (AED137 million) and Mohammed bin Zayed Substation (AED61 million). The municipality also completed 10 kilometres of internal roads in Al Mowaihat and Al Rawda,

In Umm Al Qaiwain, the "NAQA'A" Seawater Reverse Osmosis desalination plant--one of the world's largest reverse osmosis facilities--was inaugurated, with a daily capacity of 150 million gallons of desalinated water. The emirate also launched the Logistics City and Umm Al Qaiwain Cargo Airport.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the Al Ghail Pumping Station was built for AED122 million, enhancing water distribution in the central region.

In Fujairah, the Al-Nujaymat Main Station was updated with the latest technology and equipment for AED122 million. (ANI/WAM)

