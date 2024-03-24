Dubai [UAE], March 24 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, honoured Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the Islamic Personality of The Year award during the closing ceremony of the 27th edition of The Dubai International Quran Award in recognition of her efforts and contributions in supporting Islamic, humanitarian, charitable, and social causes.

The award was received on behalf of Sheikha Hind by Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during an impressive ceremony held at The Cultural and Scientific Association in Dubai.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also honoured members of the Award jury alongside the ten awardees. Mohammed Al Ammri from Bahrain took top honours during the awards ceremony, followed by Naji bin Sliman from Libya, with Sheikh Tijan Ambi from Gambia taking third place. (ANI/WAM)

