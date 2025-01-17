Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], January 17 (ANI/WAM): Saif Ghobash, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated on behalf of Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, in the International Mining Conference held in Riyadh from 14th to 16th January 2025.

During the conference, Ghobash took part in the roundtable meeting for ministers responsible for mining affairs. He discussed with his counterparts from various countries ways to enhance international cooperation in the mining sector and exchanged expertise and modern technologies for mineral exploration and development.

He also attended the opening of the conference's accompanying exhibition, where he reviewed the latest innovations and technologies in mining, reflecting the ministry's commitment to adopting best practices and technologies to advance the UAE's mining sector.

On the sidelines of the conference, Ghobash met Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Adviser in Bangladeshi Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, as well as Kimberly D. Harrington, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the United States.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in energy and mining, highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships to achieve sustainable development. (ANI/WAM)

