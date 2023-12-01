Dubai [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met individually today with Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany; Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia; and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the COP-28 climate summit taking place at Expo City Dubai.

During the meetings, they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries, along with a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Israeli President Isaac Herzog Seeks India's Help in Release of Hostages Held Captive by Hamas Militants in Gaza.

The leaders of Germany, Serbia and Albania commended the earlier announcement by His Highness the President to establish a USD 30 billion fund for global climate solutions, emphasising the importance of the initiative in enhancing climate action for the benefit of humanity.

The meetings also discussed COP-28 and the importance of cooperation between the participating nations to deliver tangible results aimed at ensuring a more sustainable future for all. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Meets PM Narendra Modi in Dubai, Welcomes His Green Credit Initiative (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)