Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 22 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Tunisian President Kais Saied, who congratulated him on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

During the call, both Presidents expressed their warmest wishes on this blessed occasion, praying to God to make it a year of goodness and prosperity for both countries and their people, and for the world to enjoy peace and stability.

They also discussed the close relations between their countries and ways to enhance and develop them for the mutual benefit of both nations. (ANI/WAM)

