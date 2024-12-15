Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 15 (ANI/WAM): The UAE concluded its participation in the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) by emphasising the importance of strengthening international cooperation to develop practical solutions for halting desertification and addressing drought.

The UAE also underlined the importance of the active involvement of all community groups, with a focus on enhancing the role of women in global sustainable land management.

Also Read | Cyclone Chido in France: 2 Killed As Cyclonic Storm Causes Severe Damage in Mayotte (Watch Video).

COP16 was held in Riyadh from December 2 to 13 under the theme "Our Land. Our Future." The conference aimed to explore strategies for transforming land degradation into renewal. The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) serves as the global advocate for bringing together governments, businesses, and civil society to address challenges and collaboratively shape a sustainable future for land.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, who led the UAE delegation at the conference, said that with the support of its visionary leadership, the UAE serves as an inspiring model for advancing sustainability within the country and globally. She highlighted the UAE's pioneering efforts and initiatives, which have contributed to the development of several communities in various nations.

Also Read | India Sends 60 Tonnes of Emergency Medical Equipment, Generators and Other Utilities to Disaster-Hit Jamaica (See Pics).

She said, "COP16 on combating desertification marked a new chapter in the UAE's achievements to address the global drought crisis and halting land degradation. Through effective contributions to global efforts, the UAE has strengthened sustainable agriculture and food systems, and leveraged innovation to develop solutions to the global water crisis, particularly through the 'Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative' and other efforts."

She added, "The participation of the Emirati work teams, representing relevant authorities in the country, exemplified our collaboration and unity in pursuing shared goals. Our goals include addressing national challenges, expanding innovation-driven agriculture and food systems, promoting sustainable water management, and maximising the benefits derived from natural resources while preventing waste. Additionally, our teams played an active role in rallying global efforts in this regard."

Dr. Al Dahak thanked the members of the UAE delegation and said they embodied the country's commitment to nurturing a generation with the expertise needed to lead the sustainability journey. She highlighted their role in reinforcing the UAE's position as a global capital of sustainability and a leader in shaping the future.

During his participation in a session titled 'Strengthening the Environmental Dimension of Food Systems Amid a Polycrisis in the Arab Region,' Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, emphasised that water scarcity is a significant challenge for the Arab region. As one of the most arid places in the world, the Arab region faces immense pressure on its limited freshwater resources especially for agriculture.

Al Nuaimi said, "We must invest in climate-smart land solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change and enhance climate resilience across the Arab region. The success of these efforts hinges on cooperation, as the active participation and coordination among the various stakeholders is urgently needed to achieve the shared goals of our Arab nations."

He said that tackling the challenges of climate change, water scarcity, land degradation, and desertification calls for concerted regional efforts. These include leveraging advanced technologies, strengthening resource management, and enhancing international cooperation. He said: "During our Presidency of COP28, we highlighted the critical role of agri-food systems in addressing these challenges and prioritised placing food systems at the heart of the climate action agenda."

The COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action, endorsed by 160 nations to date, underscores that achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement relies on addressing the interconnections between food systems, agriculture, and climate.

He also highlighted the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, which aims to empower local communities in achieving sustainable food security in the UAE by encouraging their participation in agricultural practices. He also referred to the 'National Agriculture Centre', which aims to advance research and innovation in agricultural technologies.

Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MOCCAE, participated in a session titled 'High Level Interactive Dialogue of the Gender Caucus: HerLand: Women's leadership on sustainable land management.' She emphasised the UAE's commitment to gender equality as part of the nation's efforts to address the impact of climate change, particularly in sustainable land management.

She added, "The climate crisis does not affect one gender more than the other; both women and men are significantly impacted by climate change. This presents a unique opportunity to strengthen efforts to combat desertification, land degradation, and drought, while enhancing the leadership role of women and girls by leveraging their expertise, knowledge, and skills."

Al Shehhi highlighted the significant role of the UAE in empowering women in agriculture through efforts that included a project to enhance the capabilities of refugees in Uganda, funded by the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

She added, "The call to enhance the role of women in achieving climate resilience and land restoration aligns with our national strategies. Women play a pivotal role in shaping policies and driving innovative solutions to combat land degradation and desertification."

Hiba Al Shehhi also participated in a session titled 'Multilateral Environmental Agreements Synergies for Strengthened Environmental Governance: Insights from the Bern III Conference', where she emphasised that climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation represent a link between interconnected environmental crises. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive response, she said.

Al Shehhi described the launch of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) by the UAE in collaboration with the Republic of Indonesia, which aims to globally expand the planting of mangrove trees, which act as natural carbon sinks, and serve as a vital link in preserving the marine environment and biodiversity. The alliance currently includes 45 countries. She also shed light on the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mohamed bin Zayed - Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Centre in Indonesia, which will lead research and innovation efforts to expand mangrove forests globally.

Al Shehhi emphasised the importance of enhancing international cooperation by aligning actions with global frameworks such as the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, the Convention on Biological Diversity, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure coherent strategies.

She said, "Policy tools at the national level can help enhance cooperation among diverse sectors." (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)