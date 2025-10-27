Entebbe [Uganda], October 27 (ANI): The President of Uganda and the First Lady hosted a Diwali dinner for the Indian community at the State House in Entebbe on Sunday evening, as per the Indian High Commission.

The event saw members of the Indian diaspora in Uganda dressed in vibrant yellow celebrating the festival of lights with warmth, colour, and cultural unity. The dinner brought together prominent members of the Indian community, alongside officials from the Indian High Commission in Kampala.

"The State House dinner was attended by prominent members of the Indian community. Officials from @IndiainUganda, led by the High Commissioner @UpendraSRawat , also attended the event.", India in Uganda wrote in an X post.

High Commissioner Upendra S Rawat delivered remarks during the event, underlining the deep and longstanding ties between India and Uganda, and acknowledging the Indian community's contribution to Uganda's economic growth.

The State House dinner reflected the shared cultural bond and friendship between the two nations. Officials from Indian High Commission, led by High Commissioner Rawat, were also present.

Earlier on October 24, India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, joined the Indian diaspora at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to celebrate Diwali.

"It is always a delight to join in celebrations with the strong community of Indian and Indian-origin diaspora who work at the World Bank and IMF," Ambassador Kwatra said, adding that such events promote India's cultural heritage and foster international goodwill. (ANI)

