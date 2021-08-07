London [UK], August 7 (ANI): Amid a surge in violence by Taliban in Afghanistan post US drawdown, the United Kingdom on Friday (local time) advised its citizens to leave the country because of the "worsening security situation".

The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) released Afghanistan travel advice and said, "all British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means because of the worsening security situation."

Also Read | Afghanistan Says Pakistan Continues To Aid 'Taliban War Machine'.

It added that the UK citizens should contact the embassy to confirm their departure plans.

"Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Specific methods of attack are evolving and increasing in sophistication. You should note an overall increased threat to Western interests in Kabul. There is a high threat of kidnapping throughout the country," FCDO said in a statement.

Also Read | Peace Mission 2021: India To Carry Out Military Drill With China and Pakistan in Russia.

On Friday, the Taliban killed Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan's government media centre in the capital Kabul, just days after an assassination attempt on the country's acting defence minister.

Earlier this week, a Taliban bombing attack targeted Afghanistan's acting defence minister, Bismillah Khan Mohammadi.

However, Afghanistan acting Defense Minister later informed that he and his family are safe following a "terrorist attack" on his residence in Kabul.

The Taliban has increased their attacks against civilians, Afghan defence, and security forces.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)