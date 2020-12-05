London [UK], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): After one week of intense trade negotiations in London, the chief negotiators from Britain and the European Union (EU) agreed Friday to "pause the talks" due to "significant divergences."

Releasing identical statements on Twitter, Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier said they agreed that "the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries."

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: British MPs Write to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Farmers’ Agitation, Ask to Raise Issue with Indian Govt.

The two sides "agreed to pause the talks in order to brief their Principals on the state of play of the negotiations," said the statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "will discuss the state of play tomorrow afternoon," it said.

Also Read | Pakistani Woman Gets USD 1.5 Million Life Insurance Claims on False Death Certificate.

Britain and the EU resumed face-to-face talks in London on Saturday after an EU negotiator tested positive for coronavirus earlier in November.

The negotiations are at a crucial stage as time is running out for both sides to secure a deal before the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.

Failure to reach a free trade agreement with the EU means bilateral trade will fall back on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules in 2021. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)