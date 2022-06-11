London, Jun 10 (AP) A British judge has rejected a bid to ground a flight due to take more than 30 asylum-seekers on a one-way flight to Rwanda next week.

Judge Jonathan Swift refused a request from a group of the asylum-seekers for an injunction grounding the flight planned for Tuesday.

Also Read | Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star Found Dead in LA Parking Lot Hours After Cryptic Social Media Post About Dying Young.

Despite the ruling, further legal challenges to Britain's new Rwanda immigration policy are due in the coming days.

The flight is the first due to leave under a controversial deal between the U.K. and the East African country. Britain plans to send migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims will be processed. If successful, they will stay in the African country.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: India to Provide $55 Million LOC to Sri Lanka for Procurement of Urea.

U.N. officials and refugee groups have criticised the plan as unworkable and inhumane. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)