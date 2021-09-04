London [UK], September 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 42,076 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,904,969, according to official figures released Friday.

The country also reported another 121 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 133,041. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Also Read | India, Russia Are Committed to Peaceful, Democratic New Afghanistan, Says Russian Envoy Nikolay Kudashev.

The latest data came as Britain's vaccine advisory body announced that coronavirus vaccines for healthy children aged between 12 and 15 should not be recommended.

The Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI) provided the assessment, saying the COVID jabs should not be recommended to those in this age group on health grounds alone, but the body has advised the government to look at "wider issues" including the impact of the virus on schooling.

Also Read | US Labor Day 2021 Date And Significance: Know History Of The Day Observed to Pay Tribute to The Working Class In United States.

The decision on healthy children was based on concerns over an extremely rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine which causes heart inflammation, according to the BBC.

More than 88 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and nearly 80 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)