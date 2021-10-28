London [UK], October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 43,941 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,897,149, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The country also reported a further 207 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 140,041. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 8,801 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data came as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said antibodies are increasing in younger adults, but there is a small decline in older cohorts.

The latest data, which covered the period of the week beginning Sept.27, showed that around nine in 10 adults in Britain have antibodies for COVID-19. This means they have either been vaccinated or had the virus.The country could see a fifth vaccine added to its armoury after Novavax submitted its data to Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for approval.

Phase Three trial showed the vaccine offers 100 percent protection against severe disease. Britain has ordered 60 million doses of the jab from the company behind the vaccine.

More than 86 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

