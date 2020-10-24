United Nations, Oct 24 (AP) The president of the United Nations General Assembly has expressed concern that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio rejected a meeting with him to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the work of the 193-member world organization.

Volker Bozkir said in a statement that the United Nations "has been proud to call the city its home since the middle of the last century" and is "happy to generate billions of dollars in economic benefits and tens of thousands of jobs in New York City." But the Turkish politician said he was disappointed at the mayor's refusal to meet him.

Also Read | US Elections 2020: NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Votes From International Space Station, Shares Selfie (View Pic).

Bozkir said: "This lack of interaction concerns me." His spokesman, Brenden Varma, told reporters that Bozkir reached out about two weeks ago to ask for an appointment with the mayor. But the assembly president received a response a few days ago declining the request, he said.

Penny Abeywardena, New York City's commissioner for international affairs, responded to the assembly president's statement without mentioning the mayor's decision not to meet Bozkir.

Also Read | Sudan Agrees For Peace Deal With Israel, Third Arab Nation After UAE and Bahrain; Donald Trump Says Saudi Arabia to Join Soon.

She pointed to de Blasio's "excellent relationship" with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and "deeply collaborative relationship with Mr. Bozkir's predecessors," and said the city looks forward "to continuing our partnership with the United Nations." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)