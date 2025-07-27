Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 27 (ANI): An unidentified group under the banner of the "International Institute on Fascism and Genocide" is trying to seize the headquarters of the Bangladesh Awami League located in the heart of the capital, Dhaka.

Every room in the building is being cleaned, but no one can say whose orders it is being done under. Those responsible for supervising the work say the cleanup work will be completed before the anniversary of the fall of Sheikh Hasina in the student-led uprising on August 5.

Also Read | Thailand: Divorced Man Refuses Food, Drinks Only Beer for a Month; Dies Alone in Bedroom as Son Returns Home To Find Floor Covered in 100 Empty Bottles.

Shkhawat Hossain, who is in charge of supervising the cleaning work, told reporters, "This is an establishment from the era of the fascist Sheikh Hasina. We don't want more fascists to be born here. That's why we are taking it under control. No one's permission is needed for this work".

A banner reading "International Institute on Fascism and Genocide" hangs at the Awami League headquarters located at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka. 10-12 workers clean the building every day. Some say the 10-story building will be used as a rest house for those leading the movement against Sheikh Hasina.

Also Read | Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Announces 1-Day Ceasefire in Gaza Offensive Following International Pressure.

The Bangladesh Awami League is a major political party in Bangladesh. Founded in 1949, it is the oldest existing party in the country. It played a vital role in the country's struggle for independence.

The interim government has banned the activities of the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina, protesters burned down many of the party's offices, including the Awami League headquarters.

Protesters are removing monuments of Sheikh Hasina and her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one by one. Earlier, Protesters also demolished Sheikh Mujib's 32, Dhanmondi house, which is being used as a Bangabandhu museum.

Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a Student-led uprising in August last year. After her fall, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Laureate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)