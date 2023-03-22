Denver (Colorado) [US], March 22 (ANI): At least two people were hospitalised in a shooting at East High School in Denver, the capital of Colorado, informed Denver police.

Taking to Twitter, Denver police posted, "ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. Unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver"

"UPDATE: At this time, two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info. #Denver," they added.

The high school is on lockdown, with all students in their third-period classrooms, according to Denver Public Schools.

Gun violence has become common in the US. And this is the reason that President Joe Biden signed the executive order that seeks to increase the number of background checks conducted during gun sales, saying this is "common sense".

Briefing the reporters over gun violence, Biden said, "Today I am announcing another executive order. they will accelerate and intensify this work to save more lives more quickly. This executive order helps keep firearms out of dangerous hands. As I continued to call on Congress to require a background check for all firearm sales and in meantime, my executive order directs my attorney general to take every lawful action possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks without new legislation."

"It's just common sense to just check whether someone is a felon and a domestic abuser before they buy a gun," he added.

Biden also stated that last year, he signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant gun safety law in 30 years. That was in addition to him signing more executive actions to reduce gun violence than any of my predecessors at this point in their presidencies.According to the White House statement, the Executive Order will keep more guns out of dangerous hands by increasing the effective use of "red flag" laws, strengthening efforts to hold the gun industry accountable, and accelerating law enforcement efforts to identify and apprehend the shooters menacing the communities.

President Biden is also encouraging the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)