Wisconsin [US], July 30 (ANI): Two people died and two others suffered injuries in separate aircraft crash incidents in Oshkosh City in Wisconsin on Saturday, reported The Hill.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that after deploying rescue and dive teams and other first responders, two occupants of the T-6 Texas plane were found dead.

The officials said that they received several calls on Saturday morning informing them about an aeroplane crash into the lake, The Hill reported.

According to the police department, they were working closely with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in the state, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the crash.

Earlier around noon central time, a Rotorway 162F helicopter and ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided near Wittman Regional Airport in a separate event, officials added.

Moreover, the aircraft belonged to individuals who were attending the EAA's annual fly-in convention, however, they were not involved in the air show, reported The Hill citing a statement from the organization.

Adding to that, the injured people were shifted to a local hospital and are now in stable condition. (ANI)

