New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster on Saturday extended wishes to the Americans on the occasion of the country's 244th Independence Day.

"From all of us at the U.S. Mission in India, we wish our United States of America a very Happy 244th Birthday! #IndependenceDay #4thofJuly," Juster tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on America's Independence Day. (ANI)

