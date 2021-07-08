Beijing [China], July 8 (ANI): The United States is not able to contain China's development and spread havoc in Xinjiang province under the pretext of protecting human rights, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday.

"US lies and rumors have been exposed by the fact and truth that Xinjiang enjoys stability and prosperity and residents there are leading happy and fulfilling lives. The US attempt to use human rights as a cover to mess up Xinjiang and contain China's development will never succeed," Wenbin said during a press briefing.

Wenbin stressed that China's goal was to fight violent terrorism, extremism, and separatism in Xinjiang, so this issue did not concern ethnicity, religion, or human rights.

"The crimes of 'abuse', 'atrocity' or 'genocide' can never be attributed to China," the Chinese spokesman said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman's remark comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday virtually met Uyghur internment camp survivors, and relatives of individuals detained in Xinjiang, and expressed Washington's commitment to pressure China to halt ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs minority.

The US State Department said Blinken wanted to hear directly from the seven former detainees, relatives of others and advocate about conditions that they and the Uyghur community more broadly face.

Early this year, the US became the first country in the world to declare the Chinese actions in Xinjiang as "genocide.

Recently, US State Department released its 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) placing China among the worst countries in human trafficking following its increasing repression of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

The report accused China of using surveillance technologies and criminal charges to abduct and detain more than one million Muslims, including Uyghurs, ethnic Hui, ethnic Kazakhs, and more, in up to 1,200 state-run internment camps.

The United States will continue to place human rights at the forefront of our China policy and will always support the voices of activists, survivors, and family members of victims who courageously speak out against these atrocities, said the spokesperson. (ANI)

