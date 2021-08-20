Washington DC [US], August 20 (ANI): A 49-year-old suspect who threatened to detonate a bomb near the US Capitol building surrendered after negotiations, ending an hours-long standoff, according to US media reports on Thursday.

"The suspect, 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry, has been to safely taken into custody," US Capitol Police tweeted.

Also Read | Rewards for Killings Now Even Being Paid in Bitcoins, EAM S Jaishankar On ISIS.

US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said Roseberry had recently suffered personal losses and was dealing with "other issues" that apparently prompted the incident, USA Today reported. He said that authorities were still searching the suspect's truck for any possible explosive devices.

Earlier today, the US Capitol Police reported an active bomb threat investigation after a suspicious vehicle was found near the Library of Congress. (ANI)

Also Read | Afghanistan Independence Day 2021: Several Killed After Taliban Fighters Open Fire at Crowd For Waving National Flag at I-Day Rally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)