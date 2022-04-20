Washington, April 20: The United States has condemned the attacks near a boys' school in Kabul that killed over 20 people and called for an investigation. The US State Department in a statement offered condolences to the Afghan families and said the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

"The United States joins the international community in expressing outrage at today's heinous attacks on the Mumtaz Education Center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid school in Kabul, Afghanistan. We offer sincere condolences to the families and other loved ones of those killed in these cowardly acts. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Kabul: Three Blasts Reported In School In Shia Hazara Community Area, At Least Six Students Killed, Casualties Expected To Rise.

"All Afghan children deserve to pursue their studies safely and without fear of violence," he added. On Tuesday, two educational institutions were targeted by blasts in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in the west of Kabul city.

The first blast targeted Abdul Raheem Shaheed school. Another blast occurred as students were coming out of the school, TOLOnews reported. The attack was condemned by Afghan politicians, humanitarian groups and Kabul-based diplomatic missions. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The UN mission in Afghanistan also condemned the "heinous attack" on schools in Kabul.

"UNAMA unequivocally condemns heinous attack on schools in Kabul today. Those responsible for the crime targeting schools and children must be brought to justice. @UN envoy @DeborahLyonsUN extends deepest sympathies to victims' families and wishes for speedy recovery for the wounded," UN tweeted.

