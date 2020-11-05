Washington DC [US], November 5 (ANI): Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to win the state of Wisconsin in the ongoing US presidential elections, according to poll projections.

Biden is ahead of Republican incumbent Donald Trump 49.4 to 48.8 with 99 per cent of votes counted, according to CNN.

Wisconsin has ten electoral college votes. Earlier in 2016 polls, Trump carried the state and won the general election.

The Trump campaign has vowed on Wednesday to request recounting, citing the razor-thin margin.

Prior to the projections today, Trump wrote on Twitter: "Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!"

The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Biden is ahead of Trump in Electoral College votes, having 237 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213, according to CNN.

The mail-in ballots in this year's election have caused a delay in the counting process. (ANI)

