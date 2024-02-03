Washington, DC [US], February 3 (ANI): The United States has imposed sanctions on four entities operating as front companies and subsidiaries for US-designated Hamed Dehghan and Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra (PKGB), the US State Department said in a press release.

These entities have supplied materials and sensitive technology for Iran's ballistic missile and UAV programs, including Shahed-series UAVs being used by the Russian military against Ukraine, it added.

Iranian-made UAVs are used to commit acts of terror, including dozens of attacks by Iran- aligned militia groups on US personnel that have resulted in the deaths of US soldiers. Iran-backed Houthis have also launched attacks on commercial vessels and US naval assets using Iranian-made UAVs and missiles, according to the US State Department.

The United States is committed to utilizing all available means to expose and hold individuals and entities accountable for contributing to the Iranian regime's proliferation, which directly harms US personnel in the region and contributes to regional instability in the Middle East and Russia's war against Ukraine, it also said.

Iranian proxy groups have reportedly carried out numerous attacks, including those on Red Sea shipping, since the Gaza conflict erupted in October. The deadliest recent attack targeted a US outpost in Jordan, resulting in the death of three American soldiers, as reported by CNN.

The US attributes the assault to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of militants. President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that he has made a decision regarding the US response but did not disclose specifics, the report added.

Potential options for the Biden administration may involve strikes on Iranian assets in the region. However, officials assert that direct strikes within Iran are unlikely as the US aims to avoid a direct conflict with Tehran.

Recent reports suggest that Iran may be growing concerned that its proxies are escalating attacks on US interests, risking global economic disruption and a heightened risk of direct confrontation. Despite this, some current and former US officials remain skeptical about a substantive change in Iran's tactics, with one military official in the Middle East suggesting that Iran is content with the current situation, CNN reported. (ANI)

