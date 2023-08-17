New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Rear Admiral Thomas M Henderschedt, director for Intelligence (J2), US Indo-Pacific Command, on Wednesday called on Director General Defence Intelligence Agency Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, to discuss issues of mutual interest and identify new areas for defence cooperation, according to Defence officials.

This visit came at a time when the US Congress delegation is on an India visit. The US Congressmen, Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz, who are also co-chairs of the House India caucus lead a bipartisan Congressional Member Delegation to India.

Congressmen Khanna and Waltz were joined by Reps Deborah Ross (NC-D), Kat Cammack (FL-R), Shri Thanedar (MI-D), and Jasmine Crockett (TX-D) as well as fellow Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans members Reps. Rich McCormick (GA-R) and Ed Case (HI-D) in New Delhi.

During their visit to India, the US Congress delegation met veteran actors Anupam Kher and Amitabh Bachchan.

Two members of the United States Congressional delegation visited the Mumbai headquarters of Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy said on Monday.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Congressional delegation and discussed the transformation underway in India. The two sides exchanged views on advancing the bilateral partnership between India and US.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "A good interaction with US Congressional delegation today. Glad they could join as we celebrated #IndependenceDay. Discussed the transformation underway in India, especially its outcomes of better governance. Shared our aspirations and expectations for Amritkaal. Also exchanged views on our advancing bilateral partnership. Shared perspectives on the global situation and our collaboration on multilateral, regional and global issues."

Later that day, the delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called strong bipartisan support from the US Congress "instrumental" in further elevating the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

Also taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz. Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

The delegation also held a meeting with Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The principal spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, A Bharat Bhushan Babu, stated., "Defence Secretary Shri @giridhararamane, today held a meeting with the US Congressional Delegation in South Block, New Delhi." (ANI)

