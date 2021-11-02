By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): Congressman Carolyn Maloney will introduce a bill in US Congress, which aims to establish Diwali as a federal holiday in the United States.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

On Wednesday, the Democrat Congressman from New York will be joined by members of the India Caucus including Congressman Ro Khanna, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and other advocates to introduce her legislation at the Hill.

Representing the Indian American community members, Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora will also join the congresswoman who has been a long supporter of the Indian diaspora.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

If the bill gets approval, the holiday would be observed in federal institutions, with significant populations that celebrate Diwali and honour the cultural heritage of millions of Indian Americans who celebrate the holiday in the United States.

Congressman Maloney in the past has successfully worked with advocates across the country and led efforts in Congress urging the US Postal Service to approve and issue a commemorative stamp honouring Diwali, which has been in circulation since 2016. Maloney relentlessly fought for this cause as she felt that "a relatively small action would hold great meaning for millions of people."

Diwali will be celebrated on November 4 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)