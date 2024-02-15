Missouri [US], February 15 (ANI): Disc jockey Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two children, was killed in the shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, in the United States on Wednesday local time, the KKFI radio station confirmed as per a report in the People magazine.

The shooting occurred towards the end of a parade and celebration of the Super Bowl LVIII victory of the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Officials said the shooting incident took place west of Union Station, near the garage, when the Chiefs fans were leaving. According to Kansas City police, two armed men have been detained.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally," read a statement posted online by the Radio station KKFI.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC community," the statement read.

The People magazine cited a report in the 'Kansas City Star,' which said that Lopez-Galvan died during surgery after suffering a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

During a press conference late Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said that there was one deceased and 22 injured.

Three people have been detained as an active investigation is ongoing into the deadly shooting on Wednesday, Graves said according to CNN.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden called on Congress to enact gun laws.

"It is time to act. That's where I stand. And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

According to a People magazine reporter on the ground at the parade, loud pops rang out as soon as the confetti began falling as the players left the stage. "Witnesses at the scene said they saw multiple people bleeding, although it was not clear what the source of their injuries was," the reporter said.

Thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans were present on the streets of Kansas City's downtown on Wednesday to participate in the celebration with the Super Bowl champions, CNN reported. (ANI)

