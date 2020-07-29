Washington, Jul 29 (PTI) A prominent American media outlet erroneously reported on Tuesday that Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris has been selected as the running mate by former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Harris, 55, is among the frontrunners for vice presidential running mate of Biden for the November presidential elections. Biden, 77, is challenging Republican incumbent President Donald Trump, 74, this fall.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 38,636: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

"Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months," Politico wrote about the potential Democratic ticket, according to Fox News.

Politico quickly withdrew the report from its website. "We regret the error and any confusion that it caused," Politico told Fox News, according to which the error was first noticed by Mark Bednar, spokesperson, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Also Read | France Calls For UN-Led Observer Mission to Evaluate China's Treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

“Huh? Politico labelled Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate... that he chose on August 1 (4 days from now)," Bednar tweeted.

In his announcement, Biden called Harris "a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate," alluding to the pair's rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition and skill as a debater to the ticket," Politico said in its now deleted news report as per the tweet by Bednar.

Meanwhile, Biden told reporters that he would announce his running mate in the first week of August.

"I'm going to have a choice in the first week in August, and I promise I'll let you know when I do," he said in response to a question. Early this year in March, Biden had said he would name a woman as his running mate.

Along with Harris, the US media has been speculating about several Democratic leaders as his potential running mates. They being Senators Elizabeth Warren, and Tammy Duckworth; former national security advisor Susan Rice, and Congresswomen Karen Bass and Val Demmings.

Given his age, many in the Democratic party believe that if elected, Biden might not seek a second term. In that case his vice president would run the 2024 elections as the Democratic Party's nominee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)