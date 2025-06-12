Los Angeles [US], June 12 (ANI): National Guard troops deployed in Los Angeles have temporarily detained protesters opposing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, Fox News reported.

The protesters were later handed over to local law enforcement officials.

According to Fox News, Major Gen. Scott Sherman, head of Task Force 51, is overseeing the deployment of over 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines in Los Angeles.

Immigration officials have circulated images showing National Guard soldiers providing security to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents during enforcement actions.

Fox News further reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed an emergency motion to halt the Trump administration's use of military forces in immigration operations without prior consultation with state authorities.

Newsom has alleged that 2,000 state National Guard members were commandeered illegally and without coordination.

The Trump administration, however, has defended its actions, stating that ICE operations are focused on detaining individuals involved in violent crimes such as murder, human trafficking, drug offenses, and domestic abuse, Fox News added.

Meanwhile, controversy continues over whether local authorities were adequately informed ahead of the ICE raids.

According to CNN, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated the city had not been given advance notice about the timing or locations of the enforcement actions. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell also said the department was not properly briefed to prepare for unrest.

However, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin disputed these claims, asserting that the LAPD was notified two days prior.

A spokesperson for LAPD, as cited by CNN, reiterated that their leadership maintained they were not informed. "Per Chief McDonnell, the Department was not notified," the statement said.

Mayor Bass reaffirmed this, stating on Tuesday that her office had received no information regarding upcoming operations.

Demonstrators have since clashed with law enforcement, blocked roads, and caused property damage across parts of Los Angeles.

The situation underscores ongoing tensions between California's sanctuary policies and federal immigration enforcement efforts. (ANI)

