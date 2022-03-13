Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and several officials from State Department will meet Chinese Communist Party Political Bureau Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome to discuss the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on regional and global security.

"On Monday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and officials from the National Security Council and State Department will be in Rome. Sullivan will meet with the Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi as part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the People's Republic of China (PRC)," read the White House release.

"The two sides will discuss ongoing efforts to manage the competition between our two countries and discuss the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on regional and global security," the statement added.

Sullivan will also meet with Luigi Mattiolo, Diplomatic Advisor to the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi for a response to the Russia-Ukraine war. "Sullivan will also meet with Luigi Mattiolo, Diplomatic Advisor to the Italian Prime Minister to continue coordinating a strong, united international response to President Putin's war of choice," the statement added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves.' The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

